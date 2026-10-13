Stomper Fuad was surprised to see the Crown Prince at Queensway Shopping Centre on Oct 12.

Stomper gets early birthday surprise after bumping into Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail at Queensway Shopping Centre

What started as an ordinary shopping trip turned into an unforgettable birthday surprise for a man who unexpectedly crossed paths with Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim at Queensway Shopping Centre.

Stomper Fuad told Stomp he was shopping for a football jersey on Oct 12 at about 2.34pm when he spotted the Johor royal.

Tunku Ismail is the Crown Prince and Regent of Johor, serving as regent while his father, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, is Malaysia’s King .

“I didn’t know he was there,” he said.

“I was like, ‘OMG!’”

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Fuad said Tunku Ismail appeared while he was browsing for a jersey, catching him completely by surprise.

Despite his excitement, Fuad managed to approach the royal and ask for a photograph.

“I just asked him, ‘Can I get a photo with you?’ and he said, ‘Yes, of course,’” he recalled.

The pair posed for a photo inside a football merchandise shop, surrounded by jerseys and footballs.

How a shopping trip turned into a memorable encounter

Fuad subsequently shared the chance meeting on TikTok, writing: “One of the best freaking days of my life.”

What made the encounter even more memorable was the timing — Fuad turned 24 the following day, on Oct 13.

He told Stomp that his TikTok post was “blowing up”, having garnered more than 10,000 views.

Netizens also reacted positively to the encounter.

“He’s a great prince!” one commented.

Another described Tunku Ismail as “very friendly royalty”.

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