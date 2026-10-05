Stomper bites on ‘something hard’ while eating Whampoa Soya Bean beancurd, finds fingernail-like object

The customer visited Whampoa Soya Bean at the interim Bukit Timah Wet Market & Food Centre on Sept 25.

A man was enjoying his soya beancurd when he bit on a hard object.

Stomper Giam initially thought it was a staple bullet, but was horrified to discover it was a “small, white crescent-shaped object” that resembled a fingernail clipping.

Giam said he visited Whampoa Soya Bean at the interim Bukit Timah Wet Market & Food Centre on Sept 25 at around 3pm and bought beancurd to take home.

Describing how he found the foreign object in his food, he recounted: “I scooped a few spoons to eat already, then realised I had bitten on something hard.

“I thought it was a staple bullet but took it out from my mouth and realised it was like a fingernail.”

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Giam, who said the incident made him feel like vomiting, immediately stopped his meal.

“I took photographs of the object and the container,” he added.

“At first, I wanted to bring back the items to the stall and show them, but I don’t want them to hate me.”

The Stomper said the incident made him feel like vomiting. PHOTO: STOMP

Concerned about food hygiene, Giam reported the matter to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

“I am posting this to share my actual experience,” he said. “I cannot say how the object entered the food, so I will leave that to the authorities to investigate.”

Stall says it will pay close attention to hygiene practices

When contacted, a spokesperson for Whampoa Soya Bean told Stomp that it takes food hygiene and safety seriously, adding: “We will continue to pay close attention to our hygiene practices.”

In response to a Stomp query, SFA said on Oct 2 that it is looking into the matter.

As part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence has been obtained.

“Food safety is a joint responsibility,” said the agency. “While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices.”

Food operators should also ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained.

Members of the public who have concerns about food safety practices by food operators should report to SFA via its online feedback form.

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