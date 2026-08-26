A man was caught on camera taking a resident’s flower pot and walking away with it.

Stomper angry after man takes family’s flower pot from outside Sengkang flat

A Sengkang resident was angered after a man was caught on camera taking his family’s flower pot and walking away with it.

Stomper Don said the incident occurred at a residential block located at Compassvale Street on Aug 25 at about 11.20am.

He shared footage of the incident with Stomp.

In the video, the man is seen reaching behind a row of plant pots and taking one from the back.

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He then appears to remove something from the pot and transfer it to another before walking away with it.

According to the Stomper, the flower pot belonged to his family.

Stomper suspects man who stole flower pot lives in the same block

He suspects that the man may live in the same block, though he was unable to confirm this.

Don said he was upset that someone would simply take another person’s belongings.

“I felt angry because how can someone just come up, take someone’s property and walk off?” he said.

He added that the incident left him wondering whether the man had done something similar before.

According to the Stomper, this was the first time his family had encountered such an incident in the estate.

He has not made a police report but said he would do so if it happens again.

“If the person attempts to steal again, I will proceed to make a report,” he said.

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