Stomper ‘almost faints’ after spotting sex toy lying by roadside in Simei housing estate

A Stomper was left stunned after spotting what appeared to be a discarded sex toy lying by the roadside in a Simei housing estate.

Stomper Anonymous said he came across the object on May 18 at about 8pm while walking along Harvey Crescent, near Changkat Primary School.

He shared photos showing the item lying in a roadside drain beside some bins and a pile of discarded items.

“I stumbled upon a sight that should not be seen,” said the Stomper. “Someone threw out a fake d*** with the trash, apparently blackened from wear, and it rolled onto the road for all to see!”

Evidently shocked by what he saw, the Stomper said: “Goodness gracious my eyes... I almost fainted at the sight!

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“I pity the cleaners who had to pick this up when day broke... the Lord be their strength!”

This is not the first time discarded sex toys have surfaced in public areas.

In October 2023, a woman was seen throwing away several pink sex toys near a playground in Punggol.

Under the Environmental Public Health Act, the maximum fine for a littering offence is $2,000 for the first court conviction, $4,000 for the second conviction, and $10,000 for the third and subsequent convictions.

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