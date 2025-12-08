Stomper alleges man 'banged into me and hit my food, making it inedible' in dispute over foodcourt seat

A diner alleged that a man "purposely" bumped into him and threatened him in a dispute over a seat in a crowded VivoCity foodcourt on the afternoon of Dec 6.

Sharing photos of the man in a "Time to Paris" T-shirt, Stomper Anon said it happened between 3pm and 4pm.

"I was threatened by this guy after he was not happy about me getting a seat in a crowded foodcourt," claimed the Stomper.

"He purposely banged into me and hit my food, making it inedible. I asked him to compensate me for the food that he had contaminated, but he did not want to.

"He proceeded to threaten to beat me with hand gestures and then touched me when I took pictures of his face."

The Stomper said that after the police came, he was advised to pursue the matter in civil court.

"Too troublesome already," he concluded.

