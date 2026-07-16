Stomper Jaz said she and her husband came across the large group of cyclists along West Coast Highway on June 27 at about 1.30am.

Stomper alarmed by ‘at least 50’ teens cycling on West Coast Highway, some allegedly clinging on to lorries

A car passenger was stunned to see what she estimated to be around 50 youths cycling and riding e-bikes along West Coast Highway in the early hours of June 27, with some of them allegedly holding onto moving lorries.

Stomper Jaz said she and her husband were on the highway at about 1.30am when they came across the large group.

“At first, I thought it was just a handful of youths cycling and was annoyed,” she told Stomp.

“But when I saw large groups of them all along the highway, and even groups cycling right behind lorries and holding onto the back gates of the lorries, I got very shocked and scared for their safety.”

Jaz estimated there were at least 50 youths who were spread across two lanes of the highway.

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She managed to capture a video of the cyclists on the road, though she said she was unable to film those allegedly holding onto the lorries.

“Unfortunately, I was too shocked in the moment to record them holding onto the lorries as we were trying to safely overtake them to exit the highway,” she said.

Concerned by what she had witnessed, Jaz said she called the police’s emergency line after the incident.

“I am sharing this with Stomp in hopes that parents see this and advise their children on not cycling dangerously on roads,” she added.

Maximum five bicycles in a single file

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), cyclists riding in groups must keep to a maximum length of five bicycles. This means a maximum of five cyclists when riding in single file, or up to 10 cyclists when riding two abreast on roads with more than one lane.

Groups should also maintain a minimum distance of 30m, or about two lamp posts, between one another.

Cyclists who flout these rules may be fined $150.

LTA also advises cyclists to ride as close as practicable to the far left edge of the road to allow motorists to overtake safely.

Under LTA regulations, anyone on a power assisted bicycle (PAB) must also wear protective helmets when travelling on roads. PABs must also:

be registered and display a rear number plate;

bear an LTA seal of approval;

have a maximum motor power output of 250W;

have a construction similar to that of a conventional bicycle;

require the rider to pedal before the motor provides assistance;

not have a throttle or start-up assistance feature; and

have motor assistance that progressively cuts off when the bicycle reaches 25kmh, or sooner if the rider stops pedalling.

Using a non-compliant PAB carries stiff penalties. A first offence is punishable by a fine of up to $20,000, a jail term of up to 24 months, or both. Repeat offenders face fines of up to $40,000, a jail term of up to 48 months, or both.

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