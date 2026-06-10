Stomper alarmed by bird with fishing lure wrapped around its leg at Lower Seletar Reservoir

What began as a peaceful morning walk at Lower Seletar Reservoir Park turned into a worrying sight for one park user on June 1.

Stomper Corina was at the park between 7.30am and 8am when she noticed what appeared to be an injured bird standing near the water’s edge.

“It was a beautiful morning, with many park users enjoying the scenery and their walks,” she said.

“Many people, including me, stopped to take photos of the bird. I noticed that one of its legs looked strange and, after zooming in for a closer look, I saw what appeared to be a fishing lure tightly wrapped around its leg just above the foot.”

She shared a video showing what appeared to be a pinkish fishing lure dangling from the bird’s injured leg.

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The Stomper believes the bird is an Asian openbill, a species of stork that is uncommon in Singapore but occasionally appears in larger numbers during migration periods.

It is recognisable by its greyish-white body, black flight feathers and long pinkish legs.

Corina said she was concerned that abandoned fishing equipment may have caused the injury.

“What was meant to be a relaxing day of fishing for a human has turned into a painful, potentially life-threatening struggle for this bird,” she said. “To all anglers, please be responsible for your abandoned gear.”

Corina added that she tried calling the National Parks Board (NParks), but was unable to get through. She subsequently reported the case to the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) via WhatsApp.

“I hope the bird can get timely treatment,” she said.

In response to a Stomp query, Acres chief executive Kalai Vanan Balakrishnan said the animal welfare group has received multiple reports about the bird.

“Unfortunately, the bird is able to fly and will fly away when approached,” he said.

This is not the first time fishing gear has put wild birds at risk at Lower Seletar Reservoir.

In a previous incident, an Asian openbill became entangled in a fishing line and was found hanging from a tree branch before being rescued by two dragon boat paddlers.

Following that incident, NParks reminded anglers to fish responsibly at designated fishing spots and to dispose of used fishing lines, hooks and bait properly after use.

For urgent reports of wildlife requiring rescue, members of the public may contact NParks’ 24-hour Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

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