The Digital Voice Home fee went up from $2.14 to $5 per month, starting from August.

StarHub increases Digital Voice Home fee, customer accuses telco of not honouring contract despite clear terms and alerts

Local telco StarHub recently revised the monthly fee for its Digital Voice Home after more than 10 years — and one user was not pleased.

Stomper Yap, who has a Home Broadband plan with StarHub, said the price went up from $2.14 to $5 per month, starting from August. He was informed about the increase via SMS on June 30.

StarHub informed customers of the change in advance. PHOTO: STOMP

Yet, when he received his August bill with the revised price, the Stomper was upset. He questioned why this was the case when his two-year contract from Jan 2025 to Jan 2027 is ongoing.

“This is absolutely not acceptable as it means they do not have to honour the contract terms,” Yap complained.

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“Anyone else has this same problem? Any advice?”

Stomper rejects StarHub’s explanation

However, StarHub clarified that its Digital Voice Home is a separate service from the Stomper’s Home Broadband plan and is not part of the broadband contract.

“This means the customer can choose to discontinue the Digital Voice Home service without any early termination charges, while his existing Home Broadband contract remains unchanged,” a StarHub spokesperson told Stomp in response to queries.

The same explanation is available on StarHub’s website, along with information about the price change.

Information about Digital Voice Home is available on StarHub’s website. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM STARHUB WEBSITE

“The monthly fee for Digital Voice Home was recently revised after more than a decade without a price adjustment, and customers were informed in advance of the change.”

StarHub also offered to further assist the customer, but Yap was not receptive.

“I have already given feedback and spoken to StarHub Support directly,” he told Stomp.

“I understand their explanation but it’s still not acceptable to me.”

Yap said he is worried that others might not check their payment transactions and hence hopes to raise awareness on the issue.

“I want to let every StarHub customer know and be aware of this increase in their bills, as most people might not notice if they are automatically paying by GIRO like me,” he added.

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