SPX Express penalises delivery partner over parcels left unattended at Jurong West void decks

A Jurong West resident raised concerns after repeatedly spotting large numbers of parcels left unattended at the void decks of several HDB blocks in his neighbourhood.

Stomper Factbook shared photos and videos taken between late May and early July showing bags and boxes piled up in common areas of his estate.

According to the Stomper, he first documented the issue at Block 664D Jurong West Street 64 on May 31.

He subsequently spotted similar scenes at Blocks 660A and 660B along the same street on several occasions in June and July.

The photos and videos showed some of the parcels near a parcel collection machine, while others were spread across different parts of the void decks. Most of them had SPX Express labels on them.

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The Stomper said that in at least one instance, the parcels remained in the common area for about four hours.

He expressed concern that leaving large quantities of parcels unattended could obstruct residents, pose a potential fire risk and leave deliveries vulnerable to theft, loss or damage.

“The void deck is used daily by children, elderly residents and people with mobility needs,” he said.

He felt that parcels scattered around common areas could create tripping hazards and make it more difficult for residents to navigate the space.

The Stomper was also concerned that the accumulation of parcels could create clutter and additional work for those responsible for maintaining the common areas.

“This is not an isolated incident,” he said.

He added that parcels should either be delivered directly to recipients, placed at designated secure drop-off points or, at the very least, arranged neatly without obstructing common areas.

Delivery partner failed to follow protocols: SPX Express

In response to a Stomp query, an SPX Express spokesperson said the company had investigated the reported incidents and found that the delivery partner involved had failed to follow its protocols.

Thanking the resident for his feedback, the spokesperson added: “Following a thorough investigation into the reported incidents, we found that the delivery partner involved did not adhere to our delivery protocols and has been penalised accordingly.

“We are reinforcing compliance with our procedures to ensure all deliveries are carried out safely and with consideration for shared community spaces.

“SPX Express remains committed to ensuring that all deliveries are conducted safely and responsibly.”

Residents with feedback on their delivery experience may contact SPX Express at support.sg@spxexpress.com.

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