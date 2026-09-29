A 39-year-old man was conscious when taken to Woodlands Hospital and is assisting with investigations.

Sports car turns turtle after accident in Woodlands, man assisting with investigations

A 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital after an accident along Woodlands Road in the early hours of Sept 29 left his car overturned.

Responding to Stomp’s queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident at about 5.45am while the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted at around 5.50am.

The car was believed to have skidded along Woodlands Road towards Upper Bukit Timah Road, the police added.

The man was conscious when taken to Woodlands Hospital and is assisting with investigations.

Stomper Wee Guan shared a photo and a video taken at around 6.46am, showing the yellow sports car overturned on the road.

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The Stomper, who identified the car as a Toyota MR2 Roadster, recounted: “The vehicle was fully upside down. Debris and soil were scattered across the road.”

Police investigations are ongoing.

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