Witnessing this was an honour and source of pride for Stomper Amanda. PHOTOS: STOMP

S’porean proud to see Shanmugam having breakfast with Johor Chief Minister in JB

A Singaporean woman in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, was surprised to see a special guest from home: Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs Mr K Shanmugam.

Stomper Amanda was on her way to breakfast with her husband at Tong Guang Nyonya Kopitiam, a coffee shop in Jalan Trus. As she approached the vicinity, she noticed security personnel outside Restoran Hua Mui, a popular breakfast spot in the neighbourhood.

“When we arrived at around 6.45am, there were already police officers there maintaining order,” said Amanda.

Instead of parking at her usual spot across the street, Amanda had to park slightly further away before walking to her destination.

When asked how she felt about spotting Mr Shanmugam, the Stomper said: “Although Johor Bahru is just across the river from Singapore, it’s still an honour and a source of pride to see our Singaporean minister there.”

Amanda shared photos and a video showing Mr Shanmugam at the entrance of Restoran Hua Mui and seated across another individual on the second floor of the eatery.

Black vehicles with QX prefixes on their car plates – denoting Singapore law enforcement vehicles – and Malaysian police vehicles can also be seen.

Restaurant confirms breakfast meeting

Speaking to Stomp, a representative from Restoran Hua Mui confirmed that the breakfast meeting took place between Mr Shanmugam and the Chief Minister of Johor, Dato’ Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

The representative said Hua Mui is located near the Chief Minister’s office, and has been a “familiar and convenient place for official visits or meetings.” Dato’ Onn Hafiz Ghazi has reportedly visited the restaurant several times for breakfast.

“Over the years, Hua Mui has also welcomed members of the Johor royal family, so we truly feel honoured whenever Hua Mui is chosen,” the restaurant said.

“For us, it means a lot because Hua Mui carries a long history in Johor, and we are proud to continue being part of the local food heritage here.”

Mr Shanmugam is not the only cabinet minister to have visited Johor recently.

On March 21, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for Education Desmond Lee, and their spouses attended the Hari Raya Open House hosted by the Regent of Johor.

Stomp has reached out to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.

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