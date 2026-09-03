A Singaporean woman visited the Fort Canning Tree Tunnel for the first time — but it was not the beautiful experience she had envisioned.

S’porean calls out tourists for cutting queue, blocking the way and risking safety at Fort Canning Tree Tunnel

A Singaporean woman visited the Fort Canning Tree Tunnel for the first time — but it was not the beautiful experience she had envisioned.

Stomper Jasminebliss said she went to the iconic attraction with a friend on Aug 27 at around noon, only to be greeted by crowds and inconsiderate behaviour.

According to the Stomper, there was a long line of tourists waiting to take photographs, with some engaging in what she felt was risky behaviour.

“Despite a caution sign at the steps, I witnessed several visitors sitting or standing on the parapet of the staircase, which is clearly not intended for photography,” said Jasminebliss, who shared photos of what she perceived as dangerous acts.

“Some even climbed over the metal barriers to get better angles for their Instagram photos. This is extremely dangerous, especially with people walking underneath and others simultaneously using the staircase.”

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

People went to all lengths for the ‘perfect’ photo. PHOTO: STOMP

Jasminebliss was particularly frustrated by tourists who cut her queue, despite protests from those — including herself — who had already been waiting for two hours.

“When it was finally my turn, I initially allowed two women to take a few photographs on the stairs,” the Stomper alleged.

“However, after they took their photos, one of them checked her friend’s camera and asked her to retake them, further delaying everyone waiting behind them.”

Jasminebliss said she confronted the pair about the delay and queue-cutting, but they purportedly “refused to move” and argued that they were merely standing on the stairs.

However, the women were clearly obstructing the staircase and blocking other visitors, said Jasminebliss.

“The situation became particularly unpleasant when one of them behaved aggressively, pointing her finger and pushing my hand,” claimed the Stomper.

“I chose not to escalate the confrontation because I felt that continuing could potentially have resulted in a physical altercation.

“I was also uncomfortable with them taking photographs of me during the confrontation, which is why I am sharing these pictures as documentation of the incident for feedback purposes.”

Visitor calls for more safety and queue-management measures

Jasminebliss is calling for strong safety and queue-management measures at Fort Canning Tree Tunnel, such as CCTV cameras to “deter unsafe behaviour and to provide objective evidence should disputes or physical altercations occur”.

She also suggested: “The parapets should be properly blocked or made inaccessible for photography, as visitors, including children, were seen sitting on parapet.”

Tourists queue for their turn to take a photo at the Fort Canning Tree Tunnel, on Sept 15, 2025. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

The Fort Canning Tree Tunnel is a spiral staircase and underground pedestrian passage at the edge of Fort Canning Park.

In recent years, it has shot to popularity as a photo spot and wedding shoot location after being recommended on Chinese social media network Xiaohongshu.

Jasminebliss told Stomp: “The Fort Canning Tree Tunnel is a beautiful attraction, but visitor safety and basic queue etiquette should come before getting the perfect Instagram photograph.”

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.