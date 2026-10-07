S’pore cleaning company denies incomplete work, unfulfilled refund allegations — customers say there’s ‘cold, hard evidence’

Local cleaning company The Little Lion has reportedly been involved in a series of customer disputes.

A local cleaning company that has reportedly been involved in a series of customer disputes has denied all allegations, claiming that it is pursuing legal action against its complainants.

An anonymous reader alerted Stomp to the allegations against The Little Lion, a local cleaning company supposedly owned by a husband and wife duo.

According to the Stomper, multiple consumers — many of whom have opted for post-renovation cleaning — have recently reported a consistent pattern of unfulfilled cleaning bookings, last-minute cancellations, incomplete work and withheld deposits.

These incidents, documented on the Instagram page @thelittlelionsg_truths, include but are not limited to:

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Stained glass windows and shower screen after a three-hour cleaning session

Agreement to refund 50 per cent of the deposit only if the customer takes down all social media posts and does not post a review

Sending two cleaners instead of three to four “as promised”

Multiple last-minute reschedulings

The company purportedly told a customer it would only refund half of their deposit if the customer stayed silent. PHOTOS: STOMP

The anonymous Stomper provided screenshots of three police reports made.

They also claimed that the owners of The Little Lion run an apparel company that goes by @curatedsg on Instagram.

Based on Stomp’s checks, curatedsg has left comments on multiple posts made by thelittlelionsg_truths, several of which contain profanities.

In one message, curatedsg wrote: “Coward! Call u settle face to face dont want mah. Want to be a p***y. So i (spam) ur page lor. Since u spam my page out of nowhere.”

Online apparel company curatedsg left comments on several posts by thelittlelionsg_truths. PHOTO: THELITTLELIONSG_TRUTHS/INSTAGRAM

In another, the account commented:

Cleaning and selling clothes got related meh? Don’t be stupid la f**k.

Nonetheless, curatedsg said it had “all the receipts” and challenged The Little Lion’s disgruntled customers to “meet me la f**k”.

Cleaning company says allegations untrue

When contacted by Stomp, The Little Lion said on Oct 6 that it has “reported all things and allegations against us to the police”.

It shared a screenshot of its police report with Stomp, adding that it was pursuing legal action “against defamation and also against the Instagram page”.

When pressed to respond to the allegations on the thelittlelionsg_truths Instagram page, the business said: “The business is declining as allegations are untrue. All refunds have been reimbursed back.”

The Little Lion did not confirm its association with curatedsg.

Customers claim $1,700 in refunds recovered

When told The Little Lion’s stand that all refunds have been reimbursed, the anonymous Stomper claimed that some customers were refunded “only after a few days of pressure by the page we run”.

“Over $1,700 recovered only because we helped those who they wronged,” said the Stomper.

The Stomper eventually turned to the media after more disappointed customers reached out, claiming that they had been “ghosted when they asked The Little Lion to provide a proper service.”

“When we step up the pressure, so the rest of the victims could get justice, one of the owners decided to spam profanities at our page instead of addressing the issue,” shared the Stomper.

“They can claim it’s untrue, but the cold, hard evidence shows otherwise.”

Stomp has reached out to the Singapore Police Force for comment.

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