The driver allegedly flashed his middle finger after the Stomper honked at him for cutting into his lane.

S’pore BMW driver allegedly cuts into lane, flashes middle finger and jams on brakes at JB Checkpoint

The school holiday traffic at the Singapore-Johor Bahru (JB) land checkpoints was the least of a Stomper’s worries on Sept 10.

Navigating the road got stressful for Stomper S when he encountered what he described as a “reckless” driver.

The latter, who drove a Singapore-registered BMW vehicle, purportedly cut into S’s lane abruptly, jammed on the brakes several times, and made a rude gesture.

BMW driver cuts into Stomper’s lane at JB CIQ without signalling

S was exiting the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex in JB at about 12.05pm on Sept 10 when he noticed a silver BMW with a Singapore-registered licence plate travelling in the lane to his right.

As there were two lanes leading out of the complex, nothing seemed amiss until the BMW inched closer and eventually cut into the lane in front of S’s vehicle.

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This caught him by surprise, as the driver had not signalled his intention to filter into the lane.

S said: “The driver abruptly cut directly into my lane from the right side without signalling, forcing me to slow down suddenly.”

Reacting to the incident, S told Stomp that he swerved to avoid the BMW and sounded the horn as a warning.

According to him, this seemed to agitate the other driver.

Driver makes offensive hand gestures and brakes abruptly

Just after they exited the CIQ, the BMW driver proceeded to wind down his window and thrust his arm out.

He appeared to point his middle finger at the air, waving his hand frantically and jabbing at the sky over and over again while driving away.

Later, after both drivers had left the vicinity of the CIQ, they reached a merging lane where the BMW on the left had to filter in front of the Stomper’s vehicle to continue travelling on the road.

Instead of signalling and moving straight on, the BMW driver cut in front of the Stomper and suddenly jammed on his brakes, even though there was no visible hazard or obstruction in front.

Considering the prior chain of events, S thought it was a calculated move. He remarked: “This sudden braking appeared to be intentional (brake checking), forcing me to react instantly to avoid a rear-end collision.”

S said that his wife, who was in the car with him, was “visibly shaken by the incident”.

The dashcam footage cuts off just as the BMW seems to be driving away.

Reflecting on what happened, S expressed: “I am sharing this to raise awareness about road safety and to encourage everyone to drive responsibly.”

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