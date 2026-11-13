The Stomper said he had been growing the tree for 12 years and it meant his whole childhood to him.

S’pore-based Stomper devastated after mango tree of 12 years allegedly gets cut down by tenants in Florida

He has been living in Singapore for five years and has plans to return home to the United States in nine months.

But on Oct 27, Stomper L was shocked to learn that a beloved mango tree at his house in Boca Raton, Florida, has been chopped down.

L, an American, said he has been renting out his two-storey house to two tenants and alleged that they cut down his tree at around 3pm local time.

“I’m devastated and I’m crying,” said L upon learning of the incident from his pool cleaner.

“I’ve been growing this tree for 12 years and it’s my whole childhood.”

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The Stomper received a message from his pool cleaner about the incident. PHOTO: STOMP

The Stomper declined to share his age.

He remains unsure why his tree was cut down and said: “My tenants haven’t been responding to my calls or texts.”

Asked why he is sharing the incident with Stomp, L explained: “Because I’m trying to raise awareness about not cutting down trees, especially without consulting the owners of the house.”

Stomper can relate to similar incident

L had shared his story on Oct 29 after reading an earlier Stomp article about a Holland Gardens resident who had her coconut tree chopped down without her consent or permission while she was overseas.

In the Oct 28 report, the resident expressed sadness and frustration over losing her tree of 20 years.

“I had been giving coconuts to the rubbish truck man for years. Even my grandchildren loved watching squirrels taking refuge in the tree with so many fruits,” said the resident, who is still seeking accountability over the incident.

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