A resident raised concerns after spotting an Anywheel bicycle modified with a wagon trailer and locked to another bike.

Someone turned this Anywheel bike into a mini cargo bike — and locked it up

A Tampines resident was surprised to find what appeared to be an Anywheel shared bicycle modified with a wagon trailer and locked together with a personal bicycle at a void deck.

Stomper Mei spotted the unusual sight between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on June 6 at the bicycle parking area under Block 894 Tampines Street 81.

She told Stomp she had intended to rent a bicycle to buy food and groceries for her family when she noticed the arrangement.

“What was more surprising was that this Anywheel bicycle was locked together with another personal bicycle, making it impossible to use either bicycle,” said the Stomper.

Photos she shared show a wagon-style trailer attached to the rear of the shared bicycle.

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Mei said she had intended to rent a bicycle to buy food and groceries when she saw this modified Anywheel bicycle. PHOTO: STOMP

Mei questioned whether it was appropriate to modify and effectively reserve a shared bicycle meant for public use.

“Shared bicycles are meant for public use, and locking them together with personal bicycles or modifying them with additional attachments defeats their intended purpose,” she said.

“This situation not only inconveniences residents who rely on such services for short trips, but it also raises concerns about improper usage and lack of enforcement.”

The resident added: “It’s a shared bike, so it should be used and shared responsibly and maintained in the best condition for everybody. It’s not an entitlement just because you paid to use the bike.”

Anywheel: Bicycle has been collected and redeployed

In response to Stomp’s queries, Anywheel said on June 20 that its patrol team has collected and redeployed the bicycle.

“This team conducts regular ground inspections to ensure fleet quality and remove unauthorised locks placed on shared bicycles,” the spokesperson said.

The company also encouraged members of the public to report such cases through the Anywheel app.

“We encourage the public to report any sightings of unauthorised locks through the Anywheel app by navigating to Cycle > Report Issue > Unauthorised Lock.

“Such reports help us respond promptly and maintain the accessibility of our shared-bicycle services for all users.”

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