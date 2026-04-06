‘So big’: Stomper caught off guard by deer roaming in Woodlands

A delivery driver was surprised to see a huge deer roaming in Woodlands on April 2.

Stomper Wandi said the sighting occurred at around 6.30pm while he was working.

“I was inside the company’s vehicle delivering goods when I spotted the deer,” he said.

Caught off guard by the unexpected sight, Wandi could not recall the exact location within Woodlands.

“I was shocked to see a deer this big,” he added with a laugh. He also wondered how the animal ended up in the area, suggesting it could have “escaped” from somewhere.

Wandi shared a video of the deer appearing to graze on a grass patch. It looks up calmly, seemingly undisturbed by the traffic, before looking back down at the grass.

Deer sightings in Singapore are not unheard of.

In a previous report, Stomp highlighted a Jan 21 incident involving an injured Sambar deer found trapped in Chestnut Nature Park. The animal later died after a suspected vehicular accident.

Members of the public who encounter wildlife are advised to keep a safe distance and avoid approaching or provoking the animal.

For urgent animal-related matters, the public can call the National Parks Board’s Animal Response Centre at 1800 476 1600.

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