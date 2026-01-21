Injured Sambar deer found trapped in Chestnut Nature Park, dies after suspected vehicular accident

The deer was found struggling on its side along a nature trail. PHOTO: SG WILDLIFE/FACEBOOK

An injured Sambar deer was found along a nature trail with its antlers stuck on a tree branch. The animal succumbed to its injuries before rescuers arrived.

In a post on the SG Wildlife Facebook group, user Karen Chim said that the injured animal was spotted along a trail in Chestnut Nature Park, which lies on the fringe of the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.

The post included a 27-second video showing the deer lying on its side among the foliage with its neck pulled taut, and its antlers stuck on a tree branch.

The deer's legs flail helplessly as the camera pans to show its right foreleg bent at an unnatural angle, with blood visible at its joint.

A passer-by urges the deer to relax, while others are heard confirming the location of the incident.

In the caption, the netizen added that the National Parks Board (NParks) had been alerted to the incident.

Another post by Facebook user Save Sambar Deer said the adult male deer was involved in a road accident near Bangkit Loop. The animal was said to have succumbed to its injuries before NParks officers arrived.

Both posts drew hundreds of reactions, with commenters urging motorists and authorities to take action.

Animal's injuries 'consistent with vehicular collision': NParks

In response to Stomp's queries, NParks group director of wildlife management How Choon Beng confirmed that the agency was alerted to the injured animal at around 10am on Jan 20.

"The deer had sustained critical injuries consistent with a vehicular collision and succumbed to its injuries," Mr How said.

A 2021 NParks study estimated that there were about 15 wild Sambar deer in Singapore. The species is believed to be at high risk of extinction in the wild.

In a separate incident, a Sambar deer was killed on the Bukit Timah Expressway in the early hours of Sept 2, 2025. Another was put to sleep after being severely injured in a road accident along Mandai Road on July 24 that year.

Members of the public can contact NParks' 24-hour Animal Response Centre at 1800 476 1600 if they encounter wildlife in need of urgent rescue.

Stomp has reached out to Karen Chim and the police for more information.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation