The snake had a visibly large belly, indicating that it had swallowed one of the resident’s pet chickens.

Snake enters Paya Lebar home and swallows resident’s pet chicken whole, taken away by wildlife officers

A regular Sunday evening turned into horror for a Paya Lebar resident when a large snake appeared at her home at about 6.30pm on Nov 15.

Although the reptile remained outside in the garden and did not enter the house, it had done enough damage.

One of the resident’s pets, a silkie chicken, unfortunately became the snake’s meal.

Snake eats pet chicken at landed home in Paya Lebar

According to the Stomper, her daughter was at her home on Sandy Lane with her helper when the latter spotted a snake slithering among storage racks on the patio.

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Noticing the snake’s unusually big stomach and realising that it might have eaten a pet, the pair hurriedly rescued the family’s other pets and moved them to safety.

The Stomper, who estimated the snake to be about 4 metres long, described its appearance: “⁠My wardrobe is 2.5 metres, and the snake’s body and tail looked longer than 2.5 metres!”

After accounting for their pets, which included several koi fish and a few turtles and chickens, they realised that Bobby, a white silkie chicken, had been swallowed whole by the reptile.

Upon learning this, the Stomper remarked: “The snake ate my chicken!! Horrible...”

She shared that she had kept the hen since it was 10 weeks old, and taken care of it till it was about 2.5 to 3 years old.

“My silkie chicken Bobby gave us eggs all the time. She would wait with the other chickens to get dry mealworms every morning at 7am, either asking me or my kids to throw it to them,” added the distraught Stomper.

Wildlife officers capture snake

The family contacted the Animal Concerns Research & Education Society (ACRES) and the National Parks Board (NParks), after which wildlife officers arrived and captured the snake.

A video of the creature in a carrier shows it with a visibly large belly, presumably from consuming the Stomper’s pet chicken.

Dewi, an office worker in her 40s who has been living at the landed property for the past four years, said this was the first time she had seen a snake in the area.

When asked how she felt about the incident, she said: “Very sad and traumatised. I’m now scared to walk around the garden and am worried about safety because it (the snake) ate my precious silkie chicken already.”

NParks’ website lists the following cautionary measures to take in the event of a snake encounter:

Stay calm and do not be alarmed.

Back away slowly to give the snake space to retreat.

Do not touch, chase, or corner the snake.

Leave it alone and keep a safe distance away to observe it from afar.

Keep pets on a tight leash.

Members of the public who see an injured, distressed or trapped snake should call the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

In response to a Stomp query, an ACRES spokesperson identified the snake to be a reticulated python, which are common islandwide and generally feed on rats at night.

The spokesperson added that members of the public can contact ACRES at 9783 7782 should they need assistance with wildlife.

Stomp has reached out to NParks for comment.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of the article stated that ACRES captured the snake. However, Stomp received information that the wildlife officers were not from ACRES. The article has been updated to reflect this new information.

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