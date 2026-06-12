Smokers near Labrador Park bus stop leave commuters breathing second-hand smoke, says Stomper

A commuter is calling for a review of a smoking hotspot near a bus stop outside Labrador Park MRT station after repeatedly encountering smokers whose cigarette smoke drifts towards waiting passengers.

Stomper Lim shared photos showing a woman smoking beside a green dustbin near the bus stop on June 10 at about 7.38am.

However, he said the issue is not an isolated incident.

“Workers like to smoke there in the mornings,” he said.

According to the Stomper, the location of the smoking spot means that cigarette smoke is often carried by the wind towards commuters waiting at the nearby bus stop.

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“The bus stop is usually downwind, so the cigarette smoke always blows towards people waiting there,” he said. “Even if it is five metres away from the bus stop, the wind ensures that most of the second-hand smoke reaches anyone waiting at the shelter.”

Mr Lim said he has never approached the smokers as he was unsure whether they were smoking in a prohibited area.

Instead, he suggested that the smoking spot be relocated further away from the bus stop.

“I empathise with their need to smoke,” he said. “But the wind direction puts non-smoking commuters at risk from second-hand smoke.”

“Perhaps the smoking area could be moved beyond the bus stop in a direction where the smoke would not drift towards commuters. If smoking there is not allowed, maybe a no-smoking sign could be placed there.”

This is not the first time Stomp has received feedback about smokers lighting up near bus stops.

In December 2025, a Stomper shared a photo of a man smoking at a bus stop in Tampines despite a sign stating that smoking is prohibited within five metres of the shelter.

“Obviously, the signs don’t matter,” the Stomper said at the time.

Separately, two other Stompers also highlighted the presence of smokers near bus stops at several locations across Singapore, raising concerns about commuters being exposed to second-hand smoke.

In response to their concerns, the National Environment Agency (NEA) had said that smoking is prohibited at bus stops, bus shelters, bus poles and within a five-metre radius of these areas.

NEA also shared that more than 14,400 enforcement actions were taken in 2025 for smoking-related offences, including cases involving bus stops and their immediate vicinity.

Offenders caught smoking in prohibited areas may face a composition fine of $200. Those convicted in court may be fined up to $1,000.

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