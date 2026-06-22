Singapore-registered Mercedes-Benz catches fire en route to Tuas Checkpoint

A Singapore-registered Mercedes-Benz caught fire near Tuas Checkpoint on June 20.

Stomper J shared a photo he took of the incident at around 11.30pm on the Malaysian side, as vehicles were making their way towards Singapore.

“The car was initially smoking before it caught fire and the flames engulfed the whole vehicle,” the Stomper said.

He added that no other vehicles appeared to be affected by the blaze.

The Stomper left the scene before firefighters arrived.

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Photos of the burning car were also posted on the Singapura Channel Facebook page, showing a thick plume of smoke billowing from the vehicle that had become engulfed in flames. The rear boot appears to have been left open during the incident.

Based on the photos, the vehicle appears to be a Mercedes-Benz bearing a Singapore registration plate.

Stomp has contacted the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) for more information.

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