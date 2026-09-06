The Stomper accused his neighbours of parking an e-bike and leaving behind a mess at the staircase of a Bukit Panjang HDB block.

‘Sick, disgusting and disrespectful’: Bukit Panjang resident complains about neighbour’s e-bike and mess at staircase

A Bukit Panjang resident has accused his neighbour, who is a food delivery rider, of parking his e-bike at a staircase for long hours and leaving behind cigarette butts, litter and other mess.

Stomper Neighbour said he first noticed the issue about two years ago at Block 249 Bangkit Road.

He said the rider usually parks his e-bike at the staircase between the sixth and seventh storeys from around 9pm to 9am.

According to the resident, the rider and his brother would also drink beer and smoke at the staircase during that time, and allegedly urinate there.

“I feel (it’s) sick, disgusting and disrespectful,” he said.

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Neighbour said his main concern was the mess left behind, rather than the rider simply using the staircase to park his e-bike

.“If they cleaned up after themselves, definitely it’s okay. But it won’t happen,” he said.

PHOTO: STOMP

The Stomper also expressed concern about the large e-bike being left at the staircase, citing safety concerns.

He said he had not confronted the rider personally as he was worried that the man might find out who had complained and retaliate by “messing up” his unit or affecting his family.

Sought help several times

The resident said he had raised the matter with the authorities several times over the past two years, most recently on May 17 and Aug 25, when he wrote to the town council and his Member of Parliament (MP).

Following his first email to the MP, he said a portable surveillance camera was installed for about a week.

He had also contacted the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Dec 3, 2025, and said an enforcement officer subsequently visited the area, although the e-bike continued to be parked at the staircase.

Neighbour said the issue appeared to receive renewed attention around the time of the MP’s visit to the block on Aug 22.

According to him the staircase area was washed twice around that period, while the e-bike was temporarily removed.

He later noticed new advisory notices at the location as of Sept 1, but said the e-bike was still being parked there.

PHOTO: STOMP

Neighbour, who has lived at the block for 34 years, believed other residents were reluctant to get involved.

“I believe many of the neighbours want to stay out of trouble,” he said.

Frustrated at the long-running issue, he questioned: “If the issue can’t be solved (by the authorities), who are we (to solve this)?”

Town council: Joint inspection conducted

In response to Stomp’s queries, Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council said on Sept 4 that it had taken steps to address the situation.

“Our conservancy team regularly cleans the common areas to maintain a clean and hygienic living environment for residents,” said the town council.

“To deter undesirable activities at the location, the Town Council has deployed a mobile surveillance camera and put up educational advisory notices.”

PHOTO: STOMP

It added that it was monitoring the area closely and engaging the residents concerned.

“The relevant agencies have conducted a joint inspection of the area, and will continue to monitor the situation and take enforcement action as necessary,” said the town council.

It added that it would take the necessary measures to ensure the common areas remain “clean, safe and conducive” for residents.

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