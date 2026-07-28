The bond between two siblings was shattered after the brother allegedly stole his sister’s Pokemon cards and sold them on Telegram.

Siblings fall out after brother allegedly steals 116 of sister’s Pokemon cards worth over $7.5k, police investigating

A 32-year-old woman filed a police report after discovering that 116 Pokemon trading cards worth more than $7,500 had gone missing from her collection.

She believes that the person responsible is her 28-year-old brother.

Stomper Shiro said his wife’s brother and the brother’s girlfriend had stayed with the couple from July 5 to Dec 4, 2025.

According to Shiro, the pair had “unrestricted access” to the guest room where the Pokemon cards were stored.

His wife did not check her collection again until June 5, 2026, about six months after they had moved out.

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“When she finally checked, she noticed that around 100 of her cards had been removed from her binders and a storage box,” he said.

He alleged that the missing cards appeared to have been deliberately selected as they were among the most valuable in the collection.

Police investigating case

Three days later, on June 8, the couple lodged a police report.

In response to a Stomp query, police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

After reviewing photographs, videos and previous chat messages documenting the collection, as well as records on the Collectr portfolio app, the couple determined that 116 cards with a combined market value of $7,556.10 were missing as of July 5.

Shiro stressed that the collection meant far more to his wife than its dollar value.

“She started collecting Pokemon cards in June 2021 and spent years carefully building her collection,” he told Stomp.

“For her, it’s not just about the monetary value. It’s about losing something she genuinely loved.”

How the couple tracked the missing Pokemon cards

Shiro said two of the missing cards had been professionally graded by the Professional Sports Authenticator, which assigns each graded card a unique certification serial number.

The woman’s brother shared the results of the PSA grading with her on Sept 1, 2025. PHOTOS: STOMP

PSA is an authentication company for trading cards and memorabilia

Shiro shared screenshots showing that after the grading results were released on Sept 1, 2025, his wife’s brother had sent her the grading results, which included the cards’ certification serial numbers.

Two of Stomper Shiro’s wife’s cards with their certification serial numbers. PHOTOS: STOMP

According to Shiro, after discovering the cards were missing, the couple reviewed Telegram resale channels and found a listing allegedly posted by the wife’s brother on Nov 2, 2025.

The listing of the cards the couple believe were from Shiro’s wife’s collection were found on Telegram. PHOTOS: STOMP

He said the listing appeared to show the same two PSA-graded cards and alleged that the certification serial numbers matched those on his wife’s grading records.

Shiro also shared what he said was a screenshot of a family group chat in which the wife’s brother admitted taking the cards.

The brother allegedly confessed to his sister. PHOTO: STOMP

‘She would always lend him money without hesitation’

Shiro said the alleged incident has been especially painful because of how close the siblings once were.

“She was the closest to him out of all her family members,” he told Stomp. “Whenever he needed help, she would drop everything and anything just to help him however she can.”

Shiro said his wife had frequently supported her brother financially and shared screenshots which, according to him, showed multiple bank transfers she had made to him over the years.

The Stomper’s wife frequently transferred money to her brother whenever he asked her. PHOTOS: STOMP

“Whenever he needed money, she would always lend him money without hesitation,” he said.

The couple also opened their home to the brother and his girlfriend when they needed a place to stay.

“So it really saddens us that he would do such a thing to his own sister,” he said.

“If it was money that he needed, we would have provided it.

“But in the end, he chose to steal her collection from her when we decided to be nice and gave them their space to pack their belongings on the day they moved out.”

Family ties severed, no restitution made

According to Shiro, the alleged incident has fractured the family.

“My wife has decided to cut all ties and communication with her brother and her family, who reprimanded her for even raising a police report on him,” he said.

“She has not only lost her closest family member but the rest of her family as well.”

Shiro said the police report was made as a last resort as the brother did not return the cards or its monetary value despite being confronted.

“He responded by apologising and admitting his crime but has not offered any form of restitution,” Shiro added.

The couple decided to share their experience in hopes of warning other collectors.

“We hope that Stomp can help shed light on this case and how the growing popularity of Pokemon TCG collecting can also lead to family members hurting one another,” Shiro said.

“We also hope to remind other collectors to remain vigilant about their collections.”

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