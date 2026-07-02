Shopper shocked by man changing baby’s diaper in women’s toilet at Wheelock Place: ‘Some ladies left’

A shopper says she was shocked to find a man changing his baby’s diaper inside the women’s toilet at Wheelock Place.

The incident occurred at the Orchard Road mall’s second-floor restroom on June 28 at around 12.46pm.

The Stomper said she was “appalled” to see the man using the baby changing station inside the women’s toilet while his wife was in one of the cubicles.

“She actually approved of her husband being in the women’s toilet,” said the Stomper, adding that almost all the cubicles were occupied.

A photo she shared shows the man standing at the baby changing station with a stroller beside him.

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The Stomper said she did not confront the couple, but claimed other women in the toilet appeared uncomfortable with his presence.

“Everyone in the toilet was giving looks of disdain,” she said. “Some ladies left the toilet because the man was there.”

She also claimed the last two cubicles could not be used while the diaper was being changed.

Are there diaper changing facilities for dads?

According to parenting website Sassy Mama Singapore, Wheelock Place has a nursing room on the first floor, although the site notes that it can be “a bit difficult to get to” as it is accessible only by lift.

Lifestyle website The Smart Local also states that the mall has baby changing stations in both the men’s and women’s toilets on every floor.

The Stomper said she has since submitted feedback to Wheelock Place’s management but has yet to receive a response.

Stomp has contacted Wheelock Place for comment.

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