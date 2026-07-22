Shopper finds cockroach nymphs crawling on pumpkin at Cold Storage Pasir Ris Mall

The incident took place on July 13 at around 4pm.

A shopper was left “disgusted and concerned” after spotting several cockroach nymphs crawling on a pumpkin at Cold Storage Pasir Ris Mall.

The incident took place at around 4pm on July 13.

Stomper Lyn was shopping for groceries at the supermarket, which she frequently visits. While selecting a pumpkin, she noticed several small cockroaches crawling on it.

“I felt disgusted and concerned,” she said. “My immediate thought was that this was a serious hygiene issue, especially since the pumpkins are sold as fresh produce.”

Lyn immediately alerted a staff member, who came over after she pointed out the insects.

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According to Lyn, the staff member let out a scream, used another plastic bag to remove the affected pumpkin and then returned to work.

Lyn said she decided to alert another staff member as she was concerned that simply removing one pumpkin might not address what she felt could point to a broader hygiene issue.

“Since I had seen cockroach nymphs, I wondered whether there could also be larger cockroaches or a wider infestation,” she said.

She subsequently showed a photograph of the cockroaches to another staff member at the cashier counter.

The Stomper alleged that she was told to wait, but no one returned to speak to her. She then considered informing the store manager, but was unsure where to find them or how to formally report the incident.

According to Lyn, this was the first time she had encountered such an issue at the outlet, despite being a regular shopper there.

“Cold Storage is a supermarket that I visit regularly, so I hope this incident will encourage the outlet to improve its hygiene standards and carry out a thorough inspection and cleaning,” she said.

“My intention is not to criticise the supermarket but to raise awareness of a food hygiene issue so that it can be addressed promptly for the safety of all customers.”

Cold Storage conducts deep cleaning after feedback

Cold Storage told Stomp on July 21 that it maintains comprehensive hygiene management across its stores and takes customer feedback seriously.

“Upon receiving the customer’s feedback, our store team member acted immediately to document the incident and activated our pest control team,” it said.

As an immediate measure, the store conducted a deep cleaning of the entire area.

Cold Storage added that it would continue working with the relevant departments to monitor the store and step up preventive measures to ensure a clean and safe environment for customers.

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