Shopper disgusted by ‘blackened’ fish, but Sheng Siong says tuna has naturally darker flesh

A shopper was concerned to see fish with blackened flesh on Sheng Siong shelves — but this is normal for tuna, said the supermarket.

Stomper Ang saw the packets of fish at a Sheng Siong outlet in Punggol West on March 10 at around 2.56pm.

He shared a video showing that each slice of fish weighed about 200g and cost between $2 to $3.

The Stomper felt that the fish was “unfresh” and was disgusted to see it put up for sale.

Ang added that this was not the first time he had seen fish like this, but they were usually “not as blacky”.

In response to a Stomp query, a Sheng Siong spokesperson clarified that the fish is actually tongkol, a type of tuna.

“It’s darker flesh is a natural characteristic of the fish and does not indicate spoilage,” the spokesperson added.

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