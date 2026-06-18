Shopee buyer horrified to find ‘dirty’ underwear wrapped around shelf brackets in parcel

A woman was left stunned after discovering what appeared to be a “dirty” pair of women’s underwear wrapped around a set of shelf brackets she had ordered on Shopee.

Stomper B said she placed a $17.80 order for two shelf brackets from a Singapore-based seller on June 8. The parcel was delivered at around 11.30pm the following day.

After bringing the package into her home, she began opening what she described as three layers of packaging.

“One of the boxes looked very peculiar because the tape was almost opened all the way through,” she told Stomp.

“Inside was a sealed plastic parcel with my address label on it. When I opened it, to my horror, I saw a dirty cloth. From the waistband, I knew it was underwear.”

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The Stomper said she had initially handled the item with her bare hands before realising what it was.

“Eww, I touched it!” she said. “I quickly put on gloves and started recording.”

She shared a video showing how she found the underwear wrapped around the sealed shelf brackets.

She added that the undergarment appeared to have been wrapped around the shelf brackets “like bubble wrap” and claimed it had a slight smell.

According to the Stomper, the package showed no signs of tampering and both the outer box and inner parcel bore authentic shipping labels.

She also expressed frustration over having to return the item.

“It was very disgusting and inconvenient,” she said, adding that she wished e-commerce platforms like Shopee offered users more ways to avoid sellers they had previously encountered issues with.

Although she has experienced problems with online orders in the past, she said this was the first time she had encountered something like this.

Shopee responds to customer’s complaint

In response to a Stomp query, Shopee said on June 15 that it has investigated the incident.

“Shopee has reviewed the case and found that an unintended item was mistakenly packed together with the buyer’s order due to a seller error,” a spokesperson said. “The seller has since issued the buyer a full refund.”

The spokesperson added that while some refund cases require buyers to return the item, customers who have concerns about the standard return process may contact Shopee’s customer service team for assistance.

“We have also provided feedback to the seller and reminded them to exercise greater care when packing orders,” the spokesperson said. “Shopee remains committed to maintaining a trusted shopping environment for all users.”

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