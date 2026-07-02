Shirtless man and female passenger turn heads riding e-bike without helmets at Towner Road

A shirtless rider travelling with a female passenger on what appeared to be a power-assisted bicycle (PAB), or e-bike, caught the attention of a Stomper, who questioned the pair’s apparent disregard for safety.

Stomper Jeffrey spotted them at the junction of Towner Road and Serangoon Road at around 6.36pm on June 27.

He shared a three-second video showing the man riding shirtless while neither he nor his passenger appeared to be wearing a helmet.

The e-bike also appeared to have a motorcycle-style top box mounted at the rear, front and rear suspension, chunky tyres and alloy wheels, giving it a motorcycle-like appearance. The device also did not appear to display a rear number plate.

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“I have never seen them before in this area,” Jeffrey told Stomp. “My feeling is, why must the man be shirtless and ride together with the girl without helmets?

Jeffrey believed the pair were seeking attention.

“It’s very obvious that they are trying to be famous and go viral in the wrong way,” he said.

He added that he hoped the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the police would investigate the incident and track the pair down.

“They are adults, so they should know better,” he said. “By riding shirtless like this, it’s obvious people on the street are going to stare.”

The incident was also shared on the SGRV FRONT MAN’s Facebook page, where it has garnered more than 495 reactions and 178 comments.

Opinions were divided

Some commenters criticised the rider, with remarks such as:

“This is not Bali, brother.”

“So hot ah? Need to ride e-bike half naked?”

“Safety first. Riding boots.”

Others appeared less bothered, commenting:

“True love.”

“Looks great. I can’t see what the problem is.”

Rules for PABs

Under LTA regulations, PAB riders and pillion passengers must wear suitable protective helmets when travelling on roads.

PABs must also:

be registered and display a rear number plate;

bear an LTA seal of approval;

have a maximum motor power output of 250W;

have a construction similar to that of a conventional bicycle;

require the rider to pedal before the motor provides assistance;

not have a throttle or start-up assistance feature; and

have motor assistance that progressively cuts off when the bicycle reaches 25kmh, or sooner if the rider stops pedalling.

Using a non-compliant PAB carries stiff penalties. A first offence is punishable by a fine of up to $20,000, a jail term of up to 24 months, or both. Repeat offenders face fines of up to $40,000, a jail term of up to 48 months, or both.

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