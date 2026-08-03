Retired police officer Tan Seow Nan and his wife, Lim Hui Koon, (right) helped to care for Jacqueline Yeap in the 1970s and 1980s.

She called us ‘Mummy’ and ‘Daddy’: 81-year-old woman’s final wish to reunite with girl she helped raise

An 81-year-old woman who is in hospital hopes to fulfil one last wish — to reunite with a girl she helped to raise more than four decades ago.

Stomper Seah reached out to Stomp on behalf of her parents-in-law in hopes of finding Jacqueline Yeap, who would now be about 47 years old.

“My mother-in-law is in hospital and has been calling her name and wants to see her,” said the Stomper.

According to her father-in-law, retired police officer Tan Seow Nan, Jacqueline’s parents had entrusted their infant to his wife, Lim Hui Koon, in 1979.

For about four years, Jacqueline stayed with the couple at Block 6 Marine Terrace, returning to her parents’ home only on Sundays before coming back in the evening.

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Jacqueline as a child. PHOTOS: STOMP

“She always called us ‘Mummy’ and ‘Daddy’,” Tan told Stomp. “She refused to call us Auntie and Uncle.”

Tan said Jacqueline’s mother took her back in 1983 without informing him or his wife beforehand.

He said Jacqueline later stayed with the family again briefly in 1985 before her mother left for the United States.

The last time the couple saw Lacqueline was in 1987, when she was about eight years old, at a residence in Katong.

Tan said they eventually lost contact with her.

He believes this was because Lacqueline had grown closer to his family than her own, although Stomp was unable to independently verify this account.

Tan and Lim moved to Sengkang in 2001.

According to the Stomper, Lim suffered a stroke in 2002 and has since relied on a wheelchair.

She is now warded at Sengkang General Hospital with asthma, water retention, a blood infection, fever and lung problems, the Stomper said.

Tan said his wife has been calling Lacqueline’s name while in hospital.

“She hopes to see her once again before the end of her life,” he said.

If you are Lacqueline or know how to contact her, please email stomp@stomp.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

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