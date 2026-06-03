Litter was seen at the Roof Garden of Lot One Shoppers’ Mall after the opening of The SGFR Store’s newest outlet.

The SGFR Store opening at Lot One draws crowds — and litter

The opening of popular snack and convenience chain The SGFR Store’s newest outlet at Lot One Shoppers’ Mall on May 31 attracted large crowds — but not everyone left a good impression.

Stomper S, who was visiting the mall’s rooftop garden on Level 5 at about 5pm to 5.30pm, was disappointed to see litter scattered around the event area.

He shared photos showing discarded drink cups, cans, snack packaging and other rubbish on the ground near rows of chairs set up for the event.

“The opening of The SGFR Store at Lot One has unfortunately led to an increase in irresponsible littering in the area,” said the Stomper.

“It is disappointing to see rubbish being left behind by patrons, creating an unpleasant environment for shoppers and residents.”

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PHOTOS: STOMP

He added that he hopes more can be done to encourage “greater public responsibility in keeping the area clean”.

The opening of the brand’s 10th outlet was met with much fanfare, similar to its earlier launch event at Jurong Point, which drew huge crowds.

The store is located on Level 4 of the mall. Due to the expected turnout, visitors were advised not to queue outside the store and were instead directed to the rooftop garden on Level 5, where the event was held.

According to The SGFR Store’s Instagram page, visitors stood a chance to win one of 20 mobile phones and received giveaways including Dubai Chewy Cookies, Crunchy Gummies, Twisted Gummies and Spicy Fries.

The SGFR Store says staff deployed to clean up area

In response to a Stomp query, The SGFR Store founder and chief executive Mohamed Haikkel Firdaus said the company had a cleaning team on-site throughout the event and acted quickly after being alerted to the litter.

“At around 6.15pm, one of our team members informed us via walkie-talkie that a group of youths had left some litter behind in the waiting area,” he said.

“Upon receiving the update, we immediately deployed three staff members to clear the area at around 6.30pm, even before the event had officially ended.”

PHOTO COURTESY OF MOHAMED HAIKKEL FIRDAUS

Mr Haikkel said the company takes cleanliness seriously and had worked closely with Lot One management to ensure the venue remained clean and safe for visitors.

“While it was disappointing to see litter being left behind, our team acted quickly to remove it and restore the area,” he said.

“We appreciate the feedback and will continue looking at ways to improve crowd management and housekeeping for future events.”

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