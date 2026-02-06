A Stomper previously said she fell ill and was hospitalised after consuming food from the eatery. PHOTO: STOMP

SFA taking enforcement action for non-compliances found at Singapore Bucket Biryani in Jurong West

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is taking enforcement actions against Singapore Bucket Biryani for non-compliances found at its premises in Jurong West.

In response to a Stomp query, SFA said on Feb 2 that it had inspected the food establishment at Enterprise Road and found the non-compliances.

"The food operator was reminded to ensure their premises is kept clean and well-maintained and their food handlers adhere to good food safety practices," said the agency.

Stomper Cheesecake earlier said she fell ill after consuming food from the eatery.

She had ordered food from Singapore Bucket Biryani using the Grab app on Jan 23. Her $52.74 order included mutton biryani, chicken tikka, paneer butter masala and naan.

"After eating, I developed severe food poisoning," alleged Cheesecake. "Between 3am and 5.30am, I vomited eight times and had diarrhoea 10 times. I became so weak, I couldn't stand properly."

Her fiancé took her to Alexandra Hospital for emergency treatment and she was given two days' sick leave from Jan 24 to Jan 25, and reported the incident to SFA.

The agency informed her that enforcement action would be taken, but added: "Compensation matters remain private between you and the food establishment operator."

A spokesperson for Singapore Bucket Biryani previously told Stomp that the company had initiated a review of the situation following the Stomper's feedback.

"This includes checking our food preparation processes, hygiene practices, and supplier handling to ensure that all standards are strictly complied with," said the spokesperson.

The eatery added that it is conducting an internal investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident and will take appropriate corrective actions where necessary to prevent any recurrence.

Stomp has reached out to Singapore Bucket Biryani for more info regarding the non-compliances.

SFA said members of the public who have concerns about food safety practices by food operators should report to the agency via the online feedback form.

