Serangoon resident grabs daughter and dog to evacuate after hearing ‘explosion’ -- then realises...

After working a 12-hour shift and spending the rest of the day running errands, all one exhausted mum wanted was some sleep.

Instead, a sudden loud bang had her grabbing her five-year-old daughter and dog, ready to evacuate her home.

Stomper Mui said the commotion happened on July 18 at about 9.56pm, shortly after she had put her daughter to bed.

“I was just about to sleep when I heard what sounded like a loud explosion,” said the civil servant, who shared footage captured by cameras inside her bedroom and outside her flat.

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She then noticed flashes that she initially thought were reflections from an explosion.

Thinking there might be a fire on an upper floor, Mui sprang into action.

“I grabbed my daughter, my dog, my bag and my keys, ready to evacuate,” she said.

Fortunately, there was no emergency.

Mui soon realised that the loud bangs and flashes were coming from a fireworks display opposite her block, near NEX shopping mall.

“Safe to say I was wide awake after that!” she quipped.

Her daughter, however, was apparently unfazed by the commotion.

“She was in a deep sleep because we had a long day,” Mui said.

As for her dog?

“My dog looked confused,” she joked.

Mui said she had not seen any notices explaining what the fireworks display was for and remained puzzled by the unexpected spectacle.

She wondered whether it could have been related to a National Day celebration, but noted that the display took place relatively late in the evening.

“So I’m not sure what that was,” she said.

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