Serangoon neighbour places potted plants in front of Stomper's unit for a year without permission

A resident at Block 329 Serangoon Avenue 3 has had enough of her inconsiderate neighbour after a year of issues.

Stomper Lolly said her neighbour has been placing potted plants directly in front of her unit without any notice or permission.

"It started with one flower pot, then suddenly became more over time. It has been a year or so," said Lolly.

When asked why she is only raising the issue now, she explained: "Neighbours always take advantage when you're too nice.

"The town council does not maintain the cleanliness at all times. Only when the MP makes their door-to-door visits will they keep the area clean.

"There's always a double standard."

Lolly had sent reports to Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Town Council (MBTC) on Nov 20 and Dec 9.

She added that neighbours should remember they are not the only ones living in the space: "Being a good neighbour doesn't mean giving in to everything.

"Not only did it create unnecessary mess and obstruction, it was also inconsiderate to assume that others would welcome items left at their doorstep just because they want their own corridor kept tidy.

"I hope this serves as a reminder that being neighbourly goes both ways.

"Respecting shared spaces and seeking permission before placing items outside someone else's home is basic courtesy," said Lolly.

In response to a Stomp query, a spokeswoman for MBTC said it is aware of the incident.

"The town council places great importance on maintaining safe and accessible common areas for all residents and takes such feedback seriously," she shared.

"Upon receiving the initial feedback on Nov 20 via OneService, our team investigated and found that the potted plants had been placed by several residents at the turf area.

"To address this, we issued a notice requesting residents to remove the items by Dec 4. While some residents complied, we continued to follow up to ensure full compliance.

"Additional reminders were sent on Dec 5 and 8 to engage the remaining residents to expedite removal. As of Dec 10 at 12pm, all plants have been cleared from the turf area.

"We would like to also clarify that our cleaners sweep the estate daily as part of routine maintenance. The town council is currently working closely with our cleaning team to further improve on the cleanliness standards.

"We remain committed to keeping common areas safe, clutter-free, and clean, and will continue to monitor the location closely.

"Residents are reminded that placing excessive potted plants or items in common areas can pose safety hazards and obstruct emergency access."

