A resident of The Scala condominium believes a recent ban on delivery riders parking within the development has shifted the problem outside.

Serangoon condo bans delivery riders from parking inside — but problem has moved outside

A resident of The Scala condominium believes a recent ban on delivery riders parking within the development has created a new problem outside its gates.

The condominium is located along Serangoon Avenue 3, next to Lorong Chuan MRT station.

Stomper Isaac said an increasing number of motorcycles belonging to food delivery riders have been parked along pedestrian walkways and access routes outside the condominium ever since the restriction took effect on May 29.

According to a notice from the condominium’s management, repeated incidents of illegal parking and safety concerns were cited as reasons for the ban.

A May 29 notice prohibiting delivery riders from entering The Scala. PHOTO: STOMP

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However, Isaac feels the measure has merely shifted the issue elsewhere.

Parking problem ‘displaced’

“There are lots within the condo for delivery riders to park,” Isaac told Stomp. “But some riders want to get deliveries done quickly, so they just park at the lobby, go up, come down and leave.”

He said that ever since the ban was introduced, delivery vehicles have instead been parked outside the condominium, sometimes along public paths.

“The current situation is getting worse,” said the Stomper, who goes for daily evening jogs. “They are obstructing the pedestrians’ walkway outside the condo.”

Isaac shared photos showing several bicycles and motorcycles parked along a sheltered walkway outside the condominium.

Isaac, who goes for daily evening jogs, said the situation has worsened. PHOTOS: STOMP

He is concerned that such obstructions could affect elderly residents, parents with strollers, wheelchair users and visually impaired pedestrians, especially where tactile guidance strips are involved.

“If motorcycles are parked at the walkway unattended, some passers-by will have to squeeze (their way) through,” he said.

Riders caught in the middle

Isaac said he also sympathises with delivery riders who work under tight schedules.

He spoke to several riders, who told him they risk fines if they stop in prohibited areas and often lose time trying to contact customers who do not answer their phones.

“They say it is inconvenient getting fines from the authorities, and some customers don’t answer their phone,” Isaac told Stomp.

He added that the policy has also made deliveries less convenient for him.

“At several occasions, delivery guys called me to collect my food from the guardhouse,” he said.

“I am paying for the delivery fee. I expect the food to be delivered to my doorstep.”

“If I need to go down to the security post to collect it, I might as well have travelled to Nex myself.”

Is there a better solution?

The Stomper believes a better approach would be clearer instructions and signage directing riders to designated parking areas within the condominium.

“This would improve riders’ visibility on where they are supposed to park,” he said. “It would also prevent obstruction to members of the public using the walkway.”

According to Isaac, the current ban — which he understands to be from “council members of the condo” — is “not feasible”.

When Stomp called The Scala on the morning of June 4, an officer from the management office chuckled and said the condominium would not be able to provide a response to the media.

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