Sengkang resident claims durian stalls blocking market entrance, seller asks for understanding

Stomper Ninja said the durian stall caused “obstruction” at the wet market located outside Rivervale Plaza.

The durian season is a happy time for fans of the fruit – but not for one Sengkang resident.

Stomper Ninja, who lives near Rivervale Plaza, has “issues” with how durian stalls have set up shop at a wet market outside the mall.

“My issue here is (the shop) places the durians at the entrance, causing obstruction,” alleged the Stomper.

The Stomper, who feels that safety “has been breached”, also questioned: “In the event of an emergency with the entrance blocked, what would the consequences be?”

Ninja shared photos of the wet market that he took on various dates.

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Two of these images, taken from behind a stack of cardboard in early July, show crates of durians under large blue umbrellas. Marketgoers can be seen browsing the fruit.

Ninja shared this photo of the durian and fruit stalls crowded with shoppers. PHOTO: STOMP

In another picture taken on June 19, several crates of fruit can be seen between an accessibility ramp and a clothing collection bin.

“I occasionally do marketing in the morning between 9am to 11am, and I noticed it’s so crammed (that I) had to take about three minutes to exit,” claimed the Stomper.

Ninja said he did not share his concerns with staff at the durian stall. He explained: “Well, I don’t think we have the authority to tell them what to do.”

In this photo taken on June 19, several crates of fruit can be seen between an accessibility ramp and a clothing collection bin. PHOTO: STOMP

Ninja said he had informed the market’s management company about his concerns, “but not much (has) been done”.

“It’s happening most of the time,” he added.

No apparent obstruction during Stomp visit on July 8

When Stomp visited the market on July 8 at around 9am, no durian crates were seen blocking its entrance or along the accessibility ramp.

The durian and fruit stalls lining the side entrance to the market are “normal”, said a resident who only wanted to be known as Chan.

Stomp observed that the mall’s main entrance also remained accessible, and shoppers could move around the market and Rivervale Plaza without obstruction.

The entrance to Rivervale Plaza was not blocked by any of the wet market stalls. STOMP PHOTO: CHERRY TAN

When shown the Stomper’s June 19 photo of their durian crates, an employee of the stall said the goods had just been just delivered that day.

“If there are customers around (when the delivery is made), of course we’ll need to serve them first,” he said in Mandarin, adding that the process of moving the crates and putting durians out on display also takes time.

‘We seek your kind understanding’: Durian stall

Speaking over the phone, a woman who identified herself as the boss of the durian and fruit stalls at the market confirmed what her employees had told Stomp.

The woman, who wanted to be known as Durian Sis, said: “Normally, these are stocks that are delivered from Malaysia so the lorry guys will just unload them and leave.

“Once the ground staff display (the durians), they will be gone.”

Durian Sis also shared a video of her employee explaining how the stall manages and arranges its durian deliveries.

The video shows the employee saying that the business “respects” public walkways. He also demonstrates how the stall has asked for deliveries to be placed in a designated area demarcated by yellow lines on the ground.

The employee then pans to several unobstructed paths that marketgoers can use to enter and exit the venue.

He can be heard remarking at the end of the video: “Complain until cannot complain already”.

Durian Sis hopes to seek the public’s understanding, noting that it is “hard to survive” as a business when there are complaints from residents and agencies over what she perceives to be small matters.

According to her, the durian and fruit stalls have been in their fixed locations at the market since August 2023, after the market completed renovations.

When Stomp visited the market in the morning of July 8, there appeared to be no visible obstructions at the market. STOMP PHOTOS: CHERRY TAN

In addition, Durian Sis noted that there tends to be a larger crowd during morning marketing hours.

“When there’s sun, there’ll be extra umbrellas set up so the fruits don’t turn bad in the heat and consumers get fruits of better quality,” she told Stomp.

The umbrellas also protect goods and customers from the rain, Durian Sis added. They are kept during good weather so that there is more space for customers to move around.

Residents like Ninja can also count on there being more space once the durian season is over.

“Outside of durian season, it’s just the regular fruit stalls and there will be more space for market-goers,” Durian Sis said.

Stomp has reached out to Ai Muay Management — which oversees the wet market — for more information.

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