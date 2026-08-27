A shopper claimed that the woman was being inconsiderate by “tearing at least 20 pieces from the plastic roll”.

‘Selfish’ of woman to tear ‘at least 20 pieces’ from plastic roll at Chinatown supermarket, says Stomper

A shopper was irked to see a woman allegedly taking a large number of plastic bags from a plastic bag roll at a supermarket in Chinatown.

Stomper Anonymous said he spotted the woman at FairPrice’s Chinatown Point outlet on Aug 25 at around 11am.

He claimed that the woman was being inconsiderate by “tearing at least 20 pieces from the plastic roll”, though no one else appeared to notice.

The Stomper slammed the woman for being “selfish” and “inconsiderate”. PHOTO: STOMP

When asked how long the woman did this for, Anonymous said: “(It) must be quite long as there were at least 20 pieces to tear from the whole roll, piece by piece.”

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Anonymous believes the woman is a helper and that she was bringing the plastic bags home for other necessities.

When asked to elaborate, he explained: “She was buying a trolley of essentials, obviously for the employer’s family.”

“It’s selfish. These are for the convenience of shoppers to put items directly from the shelves into the plastic bags, not for other purposes,” the Stomper added.

“I hope her employer will educate her not to do so again.”

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