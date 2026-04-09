‘Self-entitled’ pedestrian gestures as if she has right of way at River Valley Road

A driver was left in disbelief after a pedestrian crossed the road recklessly and then made a hand gesture as if she had the right to do so.

Stomper J shared dashcam footage of the incident, which occurred at the junction of Mohamed Sultan Road and River Valley Road on April 1 at around 8.56am.

In the video, a bespectacled woman is seen crossing the road, only to stop in her tracks when she notices J’s oncoming car. She then makes a gesture with her left hand while staring at J, as she continues crossing the road.

J said: “There were no traffic lights or zebra crossing, but she looked up as if there was, and gestured as though she had the right of way.”

The Stomper described the pedestrian as “self-entitled” and “ridiculous”.

Asked if it was the first time encountering such an incident, J told Stomp: “No, but this is one of the worst. It’s unbelievable.”

Under the Road Traffic Act, pedestrians are required to yield the right of way to vehicles when crossing at locations other than designated pedestrian crossings.

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