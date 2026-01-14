Pedestrian argues with driver over right of way after getting honked at outside Harbourfront condo
Chong
A situation got heated between a driver and a pedestrian outside a condominium along Harbourfront Avenue on Jan 13.
Stomper Chong told Stomp he was exiting The Reef at King's Dock to turn onto the main road when a pedestrian attempted to cross at the same time.
"This gentleman saw my car approaching yet continued to cross the road," Chong said.
"When I honked at him, he challenged me, claimed it was a pedestrian path and threatened to call the police."
In a video shared by the Stomper, the pedestrian is seen gesturing and shouting following what the Stomper said was a honk.
The footage did not include audio.
"May I ask, since when is the car egress of a condo considered a pedestrian path?" Chong asked.
Under the Road Traffic Act, pedestrians are required to yield the right of way to vehicles when crossing at locations other than designated pedestrian crossings.