Pedestrian argues with driver over right of way after getting honked at outside Harbourfront condo

A situation got heated between a driver and a pedestrian outside a condominium along Harbourfront Avenue on Jan 13.

Stomper Chong told Stomp he was exiting The Reef at King's Dock to turn onto the main road when a pedestrian attempted to cross at the same time.

"This gentleman saw my car approaching yet continued to cross the road," Chong said.

"When I honked at him, he challenged me, claimed it was a pedestrian path and threatened to call the police."

In a video shared by the Stomper, the pedestrian is seen gesturing and shouting following what the Stomper said was a honk.

The footage did not include audio.

"May I ask, since when is the car egress of a condo considered a pedestrian path?" Chong asked.

Under the Road Traffic Act, pedestrians are required to yield the right of way to vehicles when crossing at locations other than designated pedestrian crossings.

