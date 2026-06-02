Scoot flight TR114 was diverted to Ho Chi Minh City on May 23 due to a medical emergency.

Scoot flight from S’pore to Nanning diverted to Ho Chi Minh City due to medical emergency

A Scoot flight from Singapore to Nanning, China, was diverted to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam on May 23 due to a medical emergency.

According to FlightAware, Scoot flight TR114 had landed at Tan Son Nhat International Airport instead of Nanning Wuxu International Airport that day.

Stomper Anonymous alerted Stomp to the incident and alleged that the diversion was due to “pilot incapacitation”.

A video posted online shows footage of the aircraft landing at Tan Son Nhat International Airport for “immediate medical assistance”. The May 25 video similarly cited a “medical emergency involving a crew member while over Vietnamese airspace”.

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In response to Stomp’s queries, Scoot confirmed that flight TR114 was diverted due to a medical emergency, but said it was unable to provide further details due to privacy reasons.

A Scoot spokesperson said the flight arrived in Ho Chi Minh City at 12.13pm and subsequently departed Ho Chi Minh City for Nanning at 4pm.

“Affected customers were provided with meals and refreshments,” added the spokesperson.

“Scoot sincerely apologises for the disruption and inconvenience caused. The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority, and we will continue to provide assistance to affected customers where possible.”

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