Salon closes Marsiling outlet, concerns arise over prepaid packages and alleged unpaid salaries

When Stomp visited the salon after 1pm on Sept 28, it was closed to the public and a farewell notice (right) had been put up.

A local salon has apparently shuttered its outlet in Marsiling, leaving one customer concerned about the fate of those with underused prepaid packages and outstanding salary payments.

Stomper Ms Chua said that she has been a customer of Santorini Hair Spa for eight years — until she learnt that the outlet near her home at Woodlands Street 13 would be shuttering “anytime in these few days”.

“The company has closed all its outlets quietly without informing customers who still have signed package balance value with them,” Ms Chua told Stomp on Sept 26.

The Stomper, who is on speaking terms with some salon employees, also alleged that the company owed staff salaries, ranging from one to three months’ worth of pay outstanding.

Customers who had previously gone to Santorini Hair Spa’s other outlets were told to visit the one at Block 182 Woodlands Street 13 to use up the balance left in their packages.

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However, with rumours of the outlet closing soon, Ms Chua wondered if the staff would be able to cope with the volume of customers.

According to Ms Chua, salon staff had “tried their best to contact all customers with packages, arranged for them to use up their credits, patiently explaining to all customers why their booking has been full”.

She also praised the high quality of service rendered by the hair stylists, whom she said had never pressured her to sign a package.

Her main concern was that the company was allegedly not responsible towards its employees, who had remained “faithful and dedicated”.

Based on Stomp’s checks, the salon’s Facebook page indicates that it is permanently closed.

Santorini Hair Spa’s Facebook page states that the business is “permanently closed”. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB OF SANTORINI HAIR SPA/FACEBOOK

The salon earlier announced through social media the closure of its Bishan outlet on January 19, 2025, and its Bidadari outlet on August 31, 2026.

Its Hougang, Tampines, Ghim Moh and Sembawang outlets are marked as “permanently closed” on Google, though these closures were apparently not announced on social media.

As of Sept 22, the salon continued to list its Bidadari outlet as an active outlet on its promotional posts.

As of Sept 25, it listed its Ghim Moh, Marsiling and Hougang outlets in a promotional post.

Salon closed, moving boxes spotted

When Stomp visited the salon after 1pm on Sept 28, the salon was closed to the public — despite Google marking it as “open”. There were two employees in the unit, who were surrounded by many sealed cardboard moving boxes.

The shelves and styling stations were empty, and chairs were folded and stacked in a corner of the unit.

Sealed cardboard boxes were seen stacked up in the salon. STOMP PHOTO: CHERRY TAN

An employee in a beige top did not open the glass door, but spoke through the small gap between them. She repeatedly declined to respond to queries, stating that she was not authorised to speak to the media. “Only my boss can respond,” she said, though she declined to provide any contact information.

There was also a farewell notice pasted on the glass door, which has since been circulated on social media.

The noticed announced the “difficult decision” to close the salon after eight years of operations. Customers with prepaid packages were advised to approach salon staff for information and “available remaining package balance options”.

The salon thanked its customers for being part of its journey. “Some chapters end, but beautiful memories last forever,” read the notice.

A farewell notice told customers to approach staff regarding unused balance packages. PHOTO: VIVAVIVA884/INSTAGRAM

‘Heng ah’, says customer who did not buy package

A woman working at a bakery nearby, who only wanted to be known as Crystal, told Stomp that she visited Santorini Hair Spa once a month to touch up her roots whenever they grew out.

“The skill there is not bad,” she said in Mandarin.

She had heard that the salon was closing through a friend of hers, but felt there was “no point” finding out more from salon staff as she felt they would be tight-lipped about it.

While she recalls being asked to buy a package on a previous visit, Crystal chose not to make the purchase as she did not want to pay “hundreds of dollars every month”. Like Ms Chua, she also wondered what might happen to customers with under-utilised packages.

“Heng ah,” she said, expressing relief that she did not have a package with the salon.

Crystal admitted that she was still affected by its closure, as she had come to trust the stylists with her hair. “What if other salons I go to can’t dye my hair as well as they do?” she asked.

Ms Chua is also in a similar position. After she had depleted the value of her package in July, she chose not to buy a new one.

However, she noted that it would be more inconvenient for her to get a hair cut in the future, as Santorini Hair Spa was the closest salon to her.

As of Sept 28, Ms Chua said that her stylist contact informed her that the company would have updates on pending salaries by Sept 30.

Stomp has reached out to Santorini Hair Spa for comment.

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