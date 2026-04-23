SAF investigating ‘blur’ NSF who vaped, tried to enter wrong Sengkang flat at 1.25am for half hour

A vape user caught on camera trying to enter a wrong flat in Sengkang is a full-time national serviceman, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) told Stomp on April 22.

Stomper Cheng had earlier shared a 28-minute CCTV video of the incident that took place outside his flat at Block 452A Sengkang West Way on April 2 at 1.25am.

The bespectacled young man can be seen vaping in the video.

“I think he took Kpods until blur and thought this was his flat,” said the Stomper, who called the police.

The youth stumbled about in the common corridor for about half an hour until the police arrived at 1.51am and eventually escorted him away.

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In response to a Stomp query, the police said one vaporiser and one pod were seized.

A Mindef spokesperson told Stomp that the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) is investigating the case.

“Mindef/SAF expects all personnel to uphold high standards of discipline and adopts a zero-tolerance policy towards the possession and use of vaporisers as well as prohibited substances,” added the spokesperson.

“Service personnel who commit vaping-related offences will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.”

From May 1, vape users face fines of up to $10,000, up from the current $2,000.

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