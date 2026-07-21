Rubbish at Stirling Road void deck attracts unwelcome visitor at 5.30am

A resident believes that the pest was attracted to uncleared rubbish at the void deck.

A Queenstown resident was not expecting to be greeted by an unwelcome guest at his void deck in the early hours of July 12.

Stomper Jimmy said he spotted a “big rat running around” Block 166 Stirling Road at around 5.30am.

The Stomper said he spotted a “big rat running around” Block 166 Stirling Road. PHOTO: STOMP

He believes that the rodent was attracted to uncleared rubbish at the void deck.

A photo he shared shows various items discarded around two dustbins. They include cardboard boxes, plants and a swivel chair.

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Jimmy said: “I hope the relevant authorities can look into this to keep the area clean and safe for everyone.”

He later told Stomp that the rubbish had been cleared, but noted that it was not the first time he had seen rats in the estate.

“I see them every day,” he claimed.

Some residents might not be discarding rubbish properly: Town council

In response to a Stomp query, Tanjong Pagar Town Council said its conservancy workers clear refuse at the common bin points twice daily — in the morning and evening — as part of its regular cleaning schedule.

“We have observed that some residents who have recently moved into the estate may be unfamiliar with the refuse disposal system and have been placing their household waste at the common bin point instead of disposing of it through the refuse chute within their units,” said the town council.

The town council said food waste left overnight may attract pests, adding that it has already stepped up its rodent control programme over the past few months.

Advisory notices have also been placed at the lift lobbies to remind residents of the proper disposal and management of household waste.

Tanjong Pagar Town Council said it will continue to monitor the situation closely and intensify pest control measures where necessary, as well as work with residents to maintain a clean, safe and pleasant living environment.

“Keeping the estate clean and free from pests is a shared responsibility,” it reminded.

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