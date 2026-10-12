All sorts of rubbish was seen on the concert grounds.

Rubbish, shoes and even a stick-on bra: Mess after CORTIS’ S’pore F1 concert sparks outrage

Plastic bottles, food packaging, discarded bags and even footwear were among the rubbish left strewn across the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix concert area following South Korean boy band CORTIS’ performance on Oct 9 .

The group performed at the Padang Stage from 7.30pm to 8.20pm as part of the race weekend’s entertainment line-up.

Stomper Fang alerted Stomp to the mess and shared a photo and video taken after the concert.

“Look what’s left behind by CORTIS fans after the F1 performance last night,” he said.

He also drew attention to an unusual item in the photo, which appeared to be half of a stick-on bra.

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The footage and photo showed empty plastic bottles, drink cartons, wrappers, paper bags and other discarded items scattered across the ground.

“Having been to the F1 concerts for about four consecutive years, this is the first time I see such a big mess after a performance,” Fang said.

“It was shocking, to be honest.”

He added that he had enjoyed CORTIS’ performance, describing the group’s dancing as energetic and lauding their efforts to rally the crowd.

However, he felt that many concertgoers seemed more focused on holding up their phones than watching the show.

“The good thing was the workers quickly came in to sweep away the mountains of rubbish that were left behind,” he said.

Similar scenes shared on social media

Threads user @heyyzenia posted photos of the litter, joking in Chinese: “I’m even more of a mess than the burst squid on the ground. 😇😇😇”

She said she arrived at the venue around the start of the F1 sprint qualifying session, which began at 8.30pm .

Litter at the concert venue caused a concertgoer some stress. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM HEYYZENIA/THREADS

“When I saw this scene, I really felt like having a breakdown,” she wrote.

Her post drew criticism from netizens.

“Lost their glasses, lost their shoes, lost all their shame,” one commented.

Another asked: “How can people’s civic-mindedness/basic decency drop this low?”

The shocking amount of concert litter left behind

A user who said they had visited Singapore several times remarked that it was the most rubbish they had ever seen in the country.

Instagram content creator @benwoah also posted a video showing litter near the Raffles City F1 entrance , including plastic bottles, food wrappers and a discarded shoe.

In an expletive-filled rant, he questioned why concertgoers could spend hours queuing but could not spare a few seconds to dispose of their rubbish properly.

His video sparked further debate, with some CORTIS fans expressing embarrassment and apologising for the mess.

One commenter, identifying themselves as part of COER — the boy band’s official fandom — wrote: “Although this does not represent the entire COER fandom, we deeply regret this incident.”

The user added that fans should remind one another to keep event venues clean.

“I’m a K-pop fan myself, this is truly embarrassing,” another commented.

Others found humour in the unusual items left behind.

“Wah power still got adidas shoe lying around,” one user joked.

However, some questioned whether CORTIS fans were solely responsible for the litter, pointing out that Singaporean singer JJ Lin also performed at the event.

“Not necessarily CORTIS leh, JJ fans also there ok, walao,” one commenter wrote.

JJ Lin performed at the same stage later that night , from 10.30pm.

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