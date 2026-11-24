A 25-year-old man was arrested after a routine police check in Toa Payoh on Nov 20.

Routine police check in Toa Payoh leads to arrest of 25-year-old man wanted for various offences

A routine police check in Toa Payoh on Nov 20 led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man.

Stomper Wei Sien witnessed the incident near 79A Toa Payoh Central and shared videos with Stomp.

In the videos, an officer is seen placing a man in handcuffs, while another officer uses a torchlight to inspect a motorcycle.

The man is subsequently escorted by the officers into the back seat of a patrol car.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Wei Sien said he was unsure what had happened.

“I was surprised to see officers arresting the person at the scene,” he said.

He added that the incident drew the attention of several passers-by, who stopped to see what was happening.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said officers were patrolling the block at 9pm when they approached the man for a routine check.

“The 25-year-old man was found to be wanted by the police for various offences, and he was subsequently arrested,” the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Members of the public who wish to provide information about criminal or suspicious activities can do so via the police’s I-Witness portal or call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics arrest

arrested

police

toa payoh

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.