Residents attacked by bed bugs after rough sleeper leaves foldable bed at Ang Mo Kio function stage

A resident was bitten by bed bugs after sitting on a function stage at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, where a foldable bed had reportedly been placed by a rough sleeper.

Stomper Waran shared a video showing bed bug bites on his arm, which he said he got after sitting on a function stage located between Block 226H Kebun Baru Market and Block 226G.

"There is a bed bug infestation," he told Stomp on Dec 18. "Recently, my friends were attacked too."

PHOTO: STOMP

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesperson from Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) said it is aware of the incident after being alerted on Dec 16.

"Our property team took prompt action after identifying that the issue was caused by a foldable bed being placed at the function stage area by a rough sleeper who is known to frequent the vicinity," the spokesperson added.

"The foldable bed was removed immediately, and our conservancy team carried out cleaning and treatment of the area as a precautionary measure.

"The safety and hygiene of residents remain our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the area and take the necessary steps to safeguard residents' well-being."

