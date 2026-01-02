Residential areas not suitable for pickleball due to loud, annoying 'pok pok pok' sound: Tengah resident

Another Tengah resident has raised concerns about the "really very noisy" pickleball games in his area.

After reading a recent Stomp article, Stomper Anonymous also wanted to express his feelings about the games on the court between Block 119A and 121A Plantation Crescent near Tengah Community Club.

He shared a video of one such game that took place just before 6pm on Dec 26 where the sounds of the ball hitting the ground and rackets echo audibly between the Housing Board blocks.

The Stomper said the players did not return for a few days due to rain.

He explained: "Because of wet weather, they didn't come back. I guess they will come back when the weather is better.

"When the pickleball connects with the paddle, there will be a very loud, annoying 'pok pok pok' sound."

The Stomper clarified that he is not taking issue with every sport played on outdoor courts.

"Badminton is still okay, but residential areas like this are just not suitable for pickleball," he said.

The resident also pointed out that Tengah Community Club, which is less than a five-minute walk away, has facilities designated for pickleball.

"I understand the Tengah CC is open for pickleball players to play there, so it is less disruptive to the residents in the area," he said.

"People are not complaining out of nothing."

In response to Stomp's previous queries on pickleball complaints in Tengah, a spokeswoman for Chua Chu Kang Town Council said that the town council has displayed several notices "prominently" around the court to remind users to play only during the stipulated hours, to avoid excessive noise, and to exercise consideration for others.

She also confirmed that the town council will continue to monitor court usage to ensure players use the court only during designated hours, and that the town council will adjust the court's operating hours as necessary.

Complaints about pickleball-related noise in residential estates have been on the rise. In recent months, Stomp received pickleball-related complaints in Tiong Bahru and Toh Guan.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation