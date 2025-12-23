'Entitled' pickleball players making noise at Tengah multi-purpose facility despite 3 other courts

A Tengah resident is asking why pickleball players are encroaching on a multi-purpose facility at Block 119 Plantation Crescent when they already have three other designated courts for the sport.

Stomper JumpingSpider alleged that many of these players do not even live in the area.

Her feedback comes after she read recent Stomp reports complaining about pickleball noise, which she resonated with.

"I live near a multi-purpose court and sympathise with the Stompers' concerns," JumpingSpider said.

"Tengah Community Club provides three dedicated pickleball courts, yet groups continue playing at the Block 119 multi-purpose court. Many players don't even live in the area as we have seen people arriving by bus or driving from elsewhere.

"This is the core issue: Proper indoor courts exist at Tengah CC, but some players ignore this option and continue using noisy paddles and balls at a residential court.

"This demonstrates an entitled mindset that disregards the impact on nearby residents."

In response to a Stomp query, a spokeswoman for Chua Chu Kang Town Council (CCKTC) thanked the resident for her feedback and said the aforementioned court is an open, multi-purpose facility that "caters to the diverse needs of all residents".

The spokeswoman added: "In recent months, in response to residents' feedback, the town council reduced court hours to 9.30am to 8.30pm, from 7am to 9.30pm. These restricted hours were set in consideration of residents living nearby. To maintain the shorter usage period and earlier closure, the town council turned off the court lights daily at 8.30pm.

"Pickleball is gaining in popularity, and we recognise that many residents enjoy the sport as part of their active lifestyles. At the same time, we are mindful of the need for the rest and quiet of residents living close to the court."

CCKTC has displayed several notices "prominently" around the court to remind users to play only during the stipulated hours, to avoid excessive noise, and to exercise consideration for others, noted the spokeswoman.

"In addition, we are in close communication with the residents and court users as we seek to balance the comfort of those living nearby and the pursuit of active lifestyles," she told Stomp.

"We have also stepped up our monitoring of the court usage to ensure users adhere to the designated hours.

"The town council is keeping a close eye on this and will further adjust the opening hours where necessary.

"We seek everyone's consideration and cooperation so that common spaces like this court are available for all residents to enjoy, while also maintaining a harmonious and pleasant living environment."

