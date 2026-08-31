Resident shocked by Seletar vegetation fire: ‘Alarming how quickly blaze grew’

The fire occurred on Aug 29 and no injuries were reported.

A Punggol Northshore resident was alarmed after spotting a vegetation fire raging near Seletar North Link on Aug 29.

Stomper AT said he was looking out of his window at around noon when he noticed flames spreading across a dry patch of vegetation.

“The flames were spreading incredibly fast across the dry patch, sending enormous plumes of thick, grey smoke billowing into the sky that could be seen from across the water,” he said.

Videos shared with Stomp by AT and an anonymous Stomper, which were captured from a distance, show flames and smoke rising from the area.

“It was honestly quite alarming to witness how quickly the blaze grew, leaving a huge, blackened trail of completely charred earth in its wake as new patches of grass caught fire within minutes,” recounted AT.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Fire involved vegetation, no injuries reported

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire near Seletar Link and Seletar South Link at about 11.05am on Aug 29.

The fire involved vegetation measuring about 150 metres by 200 metres.

SCDF said it extinguished the fire using two water jets and an unmanned firefighting machine.

There were no reported injuries.

AT praised the SCDF for its swift response.

“I could clearly spot the SCDF vehicles and firefighters working tirelessly in the distance, deploying heavy water jets to douse the relentless flames and prevent the inferno from spreading further,” he said.

“Huge kudos to the SCDF for their rapid response and for braving the sweltering heat to bring the situation under control.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

AT added: “A stark reminder for everyone to be mindful during dry spells!”

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics Singapore Seen

seletar

fire

scdf

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.