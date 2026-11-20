A resident said the issue has been ongoing since 2023, with his rest days being “so much more affected” by the noise pollution in the past two years.

Resident seeks help over pickleball noise at Clementi badminton court, has complained over 10 times

A resident is feeling helpless over noise disturbances from pickleball activities at a badminton court near Block 716 Clementi West Street 2.

Stomper Anon said the issue has been ongoing since 2023, with his rest days being “so much more affected” by the noise pollution in the past two years.

He claimed: “I have sought help by writing to the town council more than 10 times. I even went to see my MP, who referred me to the town council, who came back with the same reply.

“Who else can help?”

According to Anon, regular pickleball players are typically at the court from 9am to 11.45am, while more casual players are there on some afternoons.

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“There used to be groups playing past 7pm, but they stopped after I told them off,” he added.

The resident said that while the players have kept within designated hours, the noise remains disruptive to his rest. PHOTO: STOMP

Anon acknowledged that while the players have kept within designated hours, the noise remains disruptive to his rest.

Need to balance enjoyment of facilities and peaceful living environment

In response to Stomp’s queries, West Coast-Jurong West Town Council said on Nov 19: “We understand how frustrating it can be when noise affects one’s rest at home, including on rest days, and we are sorry that the resident has had to experience this.”

According to the town council, the guidance for keeping games and noise-generating activities between 9am and 7pm applies to all users of such public courts.

This limit was put in place to balance residents’ enjoyment of the facilities with the need to preserve a peaceful living environment for those nearby.

“We recognise that even play within these hours may cause some disturbance to residents who live close to the courts,” the town council added.

“For residents seeking a less restricted experience, we highly encourage the use of purpose-built facilities managed by SportSG and ActiveSG, which are better suited for extended sports play.”

The town council said it values the Stomper’s feedback and will continue working with residents and court users to keep shared spaces enjoyable for everyone. All users are encouraged to be considerate of those living nearby.

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