Resident says pickleball players taking over Marsiling basketball court, making ‘damn irritating’ noise

A resident is fed up with pickleball players using a basketball court in Marsiling for their games, saying the incessant noise has become a nuisance.

Stomper Cheong said for the past two to three months, at least six adults would “block half the court” near Block 123 Marsiling Rise to play pickleball.

“They always play over the weekends, especially on Sundays. The noise is damn irritating, and they are also being selfish as kids cannot play there,” he said.

Cheong added that he had contacted the town council but felt that “nothing was done”.

He also said no advisory signs had been put up despite his feedback.

Advised to ‘exercise consideration’

In response to a Stomp query, Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council confirmed it has received feedback about pickleball activities at the basketball court.

The town council said it has since engaged and spoken with the individuals involved, and advised them to exercise consideration for nearby residents and other users.

Signage has also been placed to remind residents to be mindful of the noise level and to share the space.

“We encourage all residents to stay healthy and active while remaining mindful of their neighbours, and to contribute to building a pleasant and harmonious living environment for the community,” the town council added.

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